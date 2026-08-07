'Hot burning knife blades on our wheels' – The controversial story of disc brake adoption in the peloton, 10 years on

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A decade on from the UCI's first disc brake trials, riders, mechanics, and brands tell Dan Cavallari of the safety concerns, technical hurdles, and old-school scepticism behind one of the biggest changes ever to sweep the bike industry

A number 10 is spelled out using a 1 and a circular disc brake, to mark 10 years since disc brakes came to road cycling
It's been 10 years since road cycling was first introduced to the disc brake (Image credit: Getty Images)

Imagine for a moment if Tadej Pogačar had rolled up to the starting line at the 2026 Tour de France sporting a bike fitted with rim brakes. It would become headline news worldwide and likely cause every cycling forum on the internet to go into meltdown.

Yet, just a few short years ago, the debate over disc brakes still raged on. The headlines in 2006 made note when a rider was riding with disc brakes, and inevitably, when riders blamed cuts and gashes on the fast-spinning rotors.

Dan Cavallari
Dan Cavallari

Dan Cavallari has been writing, photographing, podcasting, and hosting videos about cycling for over a decade. He is the current marketing and communications manager for the Colorado High School Cycling League, the former technical editor for VeloNews Magazine, and a contributor to countless titles worldwide, both in and out of the bicycle industry. His recent work has focused on renewable energy and its impact on the future of our world. He lives outside of Denver, Colorado.

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