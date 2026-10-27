UCI Gravel World Series: Former junior Australian gravel champion steps up to claim elite women's win at a muddy Gravelista while rowing Olympic medallist sails away for elite men's victory

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19-year-old Ruby Taylor carves out huge winning margin after a solo sortie and Harry Leask attacks from group of three to clinch the top podium step

Ruby Taylor wins the elite women&#039;s race at Gravelista. A UCI Gravel World Series round in Seymour, Australia which is a late 2026 qualifier for the 2027 UCI Gravel World Championships
Ruby Taylor wins the elite women's race at Gravelista. A UCI Gravel World Series round in Seymour, Australia which is a late 2026 qualifier for the 2027 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Mason Hender / Gravelista)
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The first 2027 Australian qualifier of the UCI Gravel World Series, Gravelista, crowned two very different first time series winners. The 19-year-old Ruby Taylor claimed the elite women's victory and an Olympic silver medallist in rowing, Great Britain's Harry Leask, won the elite men's category.

They both, however, crossed the line solo in muddy and wet conditions after the race, for a second year, was hit by a cool turn in the spring conditions. That resulted in a shortening of the original 135km course to 97.1km with 1,154m of elevation gain.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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