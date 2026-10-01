Cycling has the fans, it just needs to monetise them – Can a new style of events and engagement help to solve cycling's funding problem?

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From the Cheer Squad to Flanders hospitality tents, stakeholders all around cycling are looking for ways to bring fans closer to the sport, and – in one way or another – turn that into visibility and revenue. Emma Magnus investigates

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney rides through a big crowd of fans on Mont Ventoux during the 2026 Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: A.S.O./Billy Ceusters)

It is scorchingly hot at the Cheer Squad corner, five kilometres from the summit of Mont Ventoux. The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is due to pass through within the hour, and excitement is building. To the right, there is a screen where a cluster of people have gathered to watch the race; to the left, there is a sea of polka-dot-T-shirt-clad bodies dancing to Freed from Desire and waving flags which flutter in the blue sky. On the road itself, huge painted letters read: "WATCH THE FEMMES".

There are almost 200 people on this one corner, most of whom have cycled the first 15 kilometres up the mountain – and many, like me, have completed the 112-kilometre L'Étape du Tour de France Femmes the day before. Both L'Étape, which attracted a record 10,500 participants – up 70% on 2025 – and the Cheer Squad, organised by ex-pro Iris Slappendel, have helped to bring thousands of extra fans to the roadside to watch the stage, turning a day-long event into a full weekend.

Emma Magnus

Emma Magnus is a freelance journalist based in London. She has written for titles including Cyclist, Cycling Weekly, National Geographic, The Financial Times, The Guardian and the London Standard.

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