After three-decade gap, Basque company Etxeondo joins forces again with Movistar as apparel sponsor

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Company first provided team clothing and kit for Movistar back in the 1980s and early 1990s

Miguel Indurain during the 1995 Tour de France
Miguel Indurain during the 1995 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Movistar have confirmed that Basque company Etxeondo will once again be their apparel sponsor from 2027 onwards, reviving a collaboration that lasted through much of the historic Spanish team's 'golden age' of the 1980s and early 1990s.

Etxeondo last sponsored Movistar back when it was the Reynolds squad, beginning in 1983 through to the mid 1990s, by which time the team's main backer was the Spanish bank, Banesto.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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