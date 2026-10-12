A new frontier in rider unity, Pogačar-less unpredictability, and how to honour the rainbow jersey – Reflections from Il Lombardia

Features
By
Published

Our reporter on the ground in Como breaks down the major talking points from the final men's Monument of the season

Paul Seixas and Tom Pidcock lead the race uphill late on at Il Lombardia 2026
Paul Seixas was the victor at Il Lombardia, but there was plenty more to discuss beyond the Frenchman's triumph (Image credit: Getty Images)

I have just returned home to the UK after my first time covering Il Lombardia, and it was certainly a memorable trip. We had a hefty dose of off-the-bike drama, a victory you sense will shape the next decade of the sport, and plenty of feel-good, end-of-season (and also end-of-career) vibes in the golden glow of the sunlight bouncing off the hills around Lake Como.

It was my first time covering The Race of the Falling Leaves, as this race has traditionally been the domain of Cyclingnews' resident adopted-Italian, Stephen Farrand. Well, Stephen has now left for pastures new, and we wish him all the best, as well as thank him for the enormous contribution he's made to CN over the years.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.