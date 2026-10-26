It's indoor cycling week at Cyclingnews
The best advice and products to help you have a great winter of indoor training
Indoor training week has arrived here at Cyclingnews. It's getting colder in the Northern Hemisphere, and if your thoughts are beginning to turn or have already turned, to warmer indoor riding, this week we are here to help.
The advantages of indoor training in winter hardly need listing, but if it's too wet or cold, your time is crunched, or you simply fancy a change. Riding indoors and using an indoor training platform can be a welcome change of pace, not to mention highly effective training; there's no freewheeling or braking for red lights indoors!
We will be publishing a wide range of pieces on indoor training this week, from in-depth explainers on indoor training tech to buying guides on the best smart trainers and indoor cycling accesories.
We've spoken to pro mechanics on the nuances of trainer maintenance, and have interviewed CEO's on the latest tech developments.
Everything is easy to find on site, but you can also use this hub as a navigation page to find all of our best indoor content.
Indoor training can be fun, exciting and rewarding, and remember the old saying: (virtual) winter miles mean summer smiles.
Buying Advice
- Indoor cycling: Everything you need to know
- Best smart trainers - All the hardware you need to get set up riding indoors
- Best indoor cycling apps - Zwift, MyWhoosh, Rouvy et al.
- Best smart bikes - dedicated indoor training bikes
- Best heart rate monitors - track your heart rate accurately
- Best exercise bikes - Integrated smart bikes to home spin class setups
- Cheapest Zwift setup - Get going for less
- Zwift vs MyWhoosh - Do you get more for your money with a paid subscription?
Features
- Indoor cycling hacks - Tips and tricks to make the experience better
- Smart trainer maintenance - Protect your trainer and keep it running smoothly
- Do you really need indoor cycling clothing? - Mesh fabrics and special shoes
- How realistic are Zwift climbs? - We compare the virtual KOMs to the real thing
- Why now? Back on the turbo after a decade away - Getting reacquainted with indoor training
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Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
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