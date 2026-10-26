It's indoor cycling week at Cyclingnews

Training has been made up of indoor and outdoor sessions

Indoor training week has arrived here at Cyclingnews. It's getting colder in the Northern Hemisphere, and if your thoughts are beginning to turn or have already turned, to warmer indoor riding, this week we are here to help.

The advantages of indoor training in winter hardly need listing, but if it's too wet or cold, your time is crunched, or you simply fancy a change. Riding indoors and using an indoor training platform can be a welcome change of pace, not to mention highly effective training; there's no freewheeling or braking for red lights indoors!

We will be publishing a wide range of pieces on indoor training this week, from in-depth explainers on indoor training tech to buying guides on the best smart trainers and indoor cycling accesories.

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We've spoken to pro mechanics on the nuances of trainer maintenance, and have interviewed CEO's on the latest tech developments.

Everything is easy to find on site, but you can also use this hub as a navigation page to find all of our best indoor content.

Indoor training can be fun, exciting and rewarding, and remember the old saying: (virtual) winter miles mean summer smiles.

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