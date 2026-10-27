Mads Pedersen among group of Danish athletes suing HBO over use of their images for advertising

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Group, which also includes Amalie Dideriksen and Mikkel Bjerg, requesting £224,000 in compensation in lawsuit against streaming network

Mads Pedersen signs in ahead of the 2026 UEC Road European Championships in Ljubljana
Mads Pedersen is among a group of 13 Danish athletes suing HBO (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Mads Pedersen is among a group of Danish athletes suing streaming service HBO Max over unauthorised use of their images.

Cyclists Amalie Dideriksen, Mikkel Bjerg, and Sebastian Fini Carstensen are also part of the lawsuit, which encompasses 13 athletes requesting 2 million Danish Kroner (DKK) – around £224,000 – in compensation.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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