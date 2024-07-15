Tour de France 'chips guy' released from jail but faces legal action from French riders association

The drunken Tour de France spectator who threw chips at Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard during stage 14 of the Tour de France has been released from police custody but faces legal action from the French UNCP rider association that is part of the CPA.

The ‘fan’ or ‘chips guy’ as Tadej Pogačar called him, was captured throwing a handful of chips or crisps at the Tour de France race leader and then at Jonas Vingegaard as they raced individually to Saturday’s Pla d’Adet finish.

Cycling hooliganism appears to be on the rise, despite pleas from the CPA and race organisers to respect the riders.

On Sunday, a shoe almost went into Pogačar’s wheel after a fan ran alongside the riders and stumbled. Another fan was given a kick from the roadside by a more conscientious fan after cutting between Pogačar and the race director's car.

“The ‘chips guy’ crossed the line, this was over the limit. That wasn't nice to experience,” Pogačar said during Monday’s second rest day.

“At first I thought he was cheering and the chips went flying. Then I saw the video of what he did to me and then to Jonas. It was just really, really stupid.”

‘Chips guy’ was quickly arrested on Saturday and reportedly spent the night in a French jail to sober up. He was released on Sunday according to the AFP news agency after the riders and their teams opted not to press charges.

However CPA president Adam Hansen confirmed to Cyclingnews that the French UNCP rider association would press charges on behalf of the CPA, as it did after a person was seen throwing a cap towards Mathieu van der Poel’s bike during Paris-Roubaix. That person claimed no harm was intended.

"The CPA will take legal action against this guy with pleasure due to what he did to both Pogacar and Vingegaard. This is disrespectful and will not be tolerated,” Hanon quickly wrote on social media at the weekend.

"We have information that the Gendarmerie have already found and arrested the man who did this act and spent the last night in jail,"

"We thank the Gendarmerie for their fast and great work, and this is a sign not to do this to the cyclist. Please be responsible and respect the riders."