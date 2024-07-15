Tour de France 'chips guy' released from jail but faces legal action from French riders association

“It was just really, really stupid,” says Pogačar as cases of cycling hooliganism appear to increase

A television frame of the moment a spectator threw chips at Tadej Pogačar
The drunken Tour de France spectator who threw chips at Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard during stage 14 of the Tour de France has been released from police custody but faces legal action from the French UNCP rider association that is part of the CPA.

The ‘fan’ or ‘chips guy’ as Tadej Pogačar called him, was captured throwing a handful of chips or crisps at the Tour de France race leader and then at Jonas Vingegaard as they raced individually to Saturday’s Pla d’Adet finish. 

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.