'Nowhere else would we accept that level of surveillance' – As 'clean anxiety' sweeps the pro peloton, is the anti-doping system in need of reform?

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Strict liability, the Whereabouts system and the fear of contamination – Cyclingnews investigates the unseen pressures athletes face to prove they're not doping

Split image of an &#039;Anti Doping Control&#039; sign at the Tour de France and testing equipment - bottles etc - on a table
Pro cyclists face testing in and out of competition (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Secrets are poison. They suck the life out of you." Tyler Hamilton.

"I viewed this situation as one big lie that I repeated a lot of times." Lance Armstrong.