'Nowhere else would we accept that level of surveillance' – As 'clean anxiety' sweeps the pro peloton, is the anti-doping system in need of reform?
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By James Witts published
Strict liability, the Whereabouts system and the fear of contamination – Cyclingnews investigates the unseen pressures athletes face to prove they're not doping
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"Secrets are poison. They suck the life out of you." Tyler Hamilton.
"I viewed this situation as one big lie that I repeated a lot of times." Lance Armstrong.
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