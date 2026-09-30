Bahrain Victorious sprinter provisionally suspended by Italian anti-doping authority
Alberto Bruttomesso also suspended from team 'pending a clear and definitive outcome'
The Italian Anti-Doping Tribunal (NADT) announced on Wednesday that it has provisionally suspended Alberto Bruttomesso (Bahrain Victorious) for violation of the anti-doping code.
The provisions stated in the one-sentence press release list articles 2.1 and 2.2, both related to athlete responsibility for ensuring no prohibited substances enter their bodies.
The announcement did not give the date, substance or method involved in the anti-doping rule violation.
The 22-year-old has raced with Bahrain Victorious since 2024, and is under contract with the team through 2027.
Bahrain Victorious posted a short statement on their website, writing:
"Bahrain Victorious is aware of the provisional suspension concerning Alberto Bruttomesso following an anti-doping control conducted by NADO Italia.
"The team fully supports Alberto throughout the ongoing process and will cooperate fully with the relevant anti-doping authorities as the matter is investigated.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"While the case remains ongoing, Alberto will be suspended from all team activities pending a clear and definitive outcome from the relevant anti-doping authorities and the completion of the applicable testing and review procedures.
"Bahrain Victorious remains committed to the highest standards of integrity and to respecting the established anti-doping process. Until that process has concluded, the team will make no further comment."
Bruttomesso's case has yet to be registered by the International Testing Agency, the organisation responsible for the majority of testing and results management for professional cycling.
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.