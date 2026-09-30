Bahrain Victorious sprinter provisionally suspended by Italian anti-doping authority

Bruttomesso on the podium after finishing third on stage 3 of the 2024 Tour of Guangxi

The Italian Anti-Doping Tribunal (NADT) announced on Wednesday that it has provisionally suspended Alberto Bruttomesso (Bahrain Victorious) for violation of the anti-doping code.

The provisions stated in the one-sentence press release list articles 2.1 and 2.2, both related to athlete responsibility for ensuring no prohibited substances enter their bodies.

The announcement did not give the date, substance or method involved in the anti-doping rule violation.

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The 22-year-old has raced with Bahrain Victorious since 2024, and is under contract with the team through 2027.

Bahrain Victorious posted a short statement on their website, writing:

"Bahrain Victorious is aware of the provisional suspension concerning Alberto Bruttomesso following an anti-doping control conducted by NADO Italia.

"The team fully supports Alberto throughout the ongoing process and will cooperate fully with the relevant anti-doping authorities as the matter is investigated.

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"While the case remains ongoing, Alberto will be suspended from all team activities pending a clear and definitive outcome from the relevant anti-doping authorities and the completion of the applicable testing and review procedures.

"Bahrain Victorious remains committed to the highest standards of integrity and to respecting the established anti-doping process. Until that process has concluded, the team will make no further comment."

Bruttomesso's case has yet to be registered by the International Testing Agency, the organisation responsible for the majority of testing and results management for professional cycling.