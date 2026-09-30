Bahrain Victorious sprinter provisionally suspended by Italian anti-doping authority

News
By
Published

Alberto Bruttomesso also suspended from team 'pending a clear and definitive outcome'

Alberto Bruttomesso (Bahrain Victorious)
Bruttomesso on the podium after finishing third on stage 3 of the 2024 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian Anti-Doping Tribunal (NADT) announced on Wednesday that it has provisionally suspended Alberto Bruttomesso (Bahrain Victorious) for violation of the anti-doping code.

The provisions stated in the one-sentence press release list articles 2.1 and 2.2, both related to athlete responsibility for ensuring no prohibited substances enter their bodies.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.