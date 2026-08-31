Without Tadej Pogačar, the Vuelta a España is about to descend into a level of chaos the peloton hasn't been used to for years – Philippa York analysis

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Cyclingnews' expert columnist breaks down the key talking points from the opening week of La Vuelta

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The early action in the Vuelta a España had been as expected. Though it was a slight surprise that Tadej Pogačar seized the red jersey in Monaco, from then on it was highly likely he intended to keep the race lead all the way to Granada. Not that it was a stated objective to do so from start to finish, but seeing as he would be joining a select group of riders who had achieved that feat, it would have been rude not to seize the historic opportunity.

Six days in, three stage wins, and an overall lead of nearly four minutes, the predictions of him reaching Granada with an advantage somewhere in double figures were looking ominously on track.

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.


The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 


The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 


She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 


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