Froome doused with urine by unruly Tour de France spectator

Image 1 of 7 Chris Froome climbs through a gauntlet of spectators during stage 14. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 7 Chris Froome rides during stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 3 of 7 Chris Froome (Team Sky) riding in the yellow jersey Image 4 of 7 A spectator runs alongside Chris Froome during stage 12. Image 5 of 7 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey after stage 13 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Chris Froome signing autographs (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 7 Chris Froome climbs through a gauntlet of spectators during stage 14. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) claimed he was doused with urine by a spectator during stage 14 of the Tour de France today. During the post-race interview he blamed the event on sections of the media for inciting the public with doubts about his performance.

“They threw it into my face and said dopé, like that,” Froome told ITV.

"It’s extremely wrong and on so many different levels, and I’m extremely disappointed about that. It’s not in the name of sport."

The Team Sky leader has faced a number of questions over his performances in this year’s race and was forced on the defensive after his data appeared on a YouTube video from his win on Mont Ventoux at the Tour de France in 2013. Froome has consistently maintained that he is a clean athlete and has even suggested that he could undergo independent testing in the future in a bid to prove his doubters wrong.

"I think a lot of the reporting on the race has been very irresponsible and I blame those individuals for that. Those individuals know who they are," Froome continued.

"Having said that we’ve had fantastic support. We’ve had a great number of fans out on the road and I want to thank them and the media, a lot of them have been fantastic around this race, in just wanting to talk about the race. That’s what people want to see. Unfortunately some people ruin it for everyone else."