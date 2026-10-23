'It's a question of resetting the balance' – Tour de France boss namechecks Bradley Wiggins and Federico Bahamontes to explain major increase in time trialling on 2027 route

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Christian Prudhomme also addresses shortage of major climbs as he aims to provide 'a fight right the way to the end'

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 22: Christian Prudhomme of France Director of Le Tour de France during the 114th Tour de France &amp; 6th Tour de France Femmes 2027 - Official Route Presentation / #UCIWT / #UCIWWT / on October 22, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme delved deep into the race's own history books to explain exactly why organisers have opted in 2027 to make the biggest increase in time trialling in the route in 15 years

Speaking to reporters after the route was revealed on Thursday, Prudhomme insisted that the idea of pushing the number of kilometres against the clock up to a combined total of 71 kilometres was not an anti-Tadej Pogačar measure.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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