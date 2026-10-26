Thirteen years on from Yorkshire, how can the Tour de France Grand Départ in the UK in 2027 actually deliver a lasting legacy this time around?

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The legacy of 2014 lives on in some ways, but with grassroots racing and participation hitting a low and the Tour now behind a paywall, many are hoping next year's Grand Départ can revitalise cycling in Great Britain

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy, Mark Cavendish, Christian Prudhomme, HRH Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh &amp; First Minister of Scotland John Swinney present the UK Grand Depart
(Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
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In Penistone, South Yorkshire, there are still signs.

Cutouts of bikes, spray-painted yellow, hung on the sides of buildings. They've withstood the Yorkshire winters – 12 of them – relatively well. The paint is peeling slightly, the yellow a shade paler, but for those that know, they're unmistakable reminders of that day in 2014.

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