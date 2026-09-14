Six conclusions from the Vuelta a España – Mas returns Spain to glory, Van Aert at his versatile best, and the ripple effect of Pogačar's crash

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The Cyclingnews team analyses the action from a dramatic 81st edition, from Brennan's debut masterclass to the climate change question

Roglic, Mas and Gall hold their trophies on the podium in front of a red-tinged fountain
The final podium of the 2026 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

A day on from the end of an historic 81st edition of the Vuelta a España brings the perfect chance to reflect on the drama, emotions, and great racing we saw over three weeks from Monaco all the way to Granada.

Much has changed since the riders rolled away from the iconic casino in Monaco, where anything but Tadej Pogačar winning the overall title 21 stages later was going to be a huge surprise. But that is precisely what happened.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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