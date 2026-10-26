Eight things to consider when indoor cycling in a flat or apartment

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How much space do you need for a good indoor training setup?

A male cyclist cycling at home with smart turbo trainer at sunrise
(Image credit: Getty Images - ArtistGNDphotography)
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Indoor cycling can be one of the most effective and convenient ways to stay fit because it can be done in the safety and comfort of your own home.

If you live in a flat or apartment, creating an indoor training space may require some consideration to find the perfect training space and to ensure no unnecessary noise or vibration reaches your neighbours.

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