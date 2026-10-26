Eight things to consider when indoor cycling in a flat or apartment

Indoor cycling can be one of the most effective and convenient ways to stay fit because it can be done in the safety and comfort of your own home.

If you live in a flat or apartment, creating an indoor training space may require some consideration to find the perfect training space and to ensure no unnecessary noise or vibration reaches your neighbours.

The good news is that indoor training is entirely achievable with a little planning. This guide is designed to help you create a comfortable, practical indoor cycling setup that doesn’t upset your neighbours or landlord.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

It's indoor cycling week here at Cyclingnews; you can find lots more indoor-themed content in our indoor cycling week hub.

1. Choose the right setup

Decide whether to connect your outdoor bike to one of the best smart trainers, invest in a dedicated indoor cycling frame, or opt for a complete smart bike.

For occasional use, connecting your outdoor bike to a smart trainer is practical and cost-effective. A dedicated indoor setup, like the Zwift Ride or Elite Square, offers a permanent solution without tying up your outdoor bike.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A smart bike, such as the WattBike Proton, is another option, but ensure it fits into your flat.

Available space is key. If you have a smaller flat, you might not have room for both your outdoor bike and a dedicated indoor setup. Consider how much space you allocate to training and if equipment can be stored away.

2. Choose your training location carefully

The training location is as important as the equipment. Do you have a spare room, or will the bike be in the living room? Ideally, choose a spot with enough room to ride comfortably without obstructing walkways. A location near a window provides ventilation and helps keep the room cool.

Consider the flooring too; a solid floor may be better than one that amplifies vibration or makes your trainer unstable. If you live upstairs, remember that vibrations can travel through the building, even if the trainer seems quiet.

3. Consider the type of smart trainer

If you're not getting a smart bike, choosing the right smart trainer is crucial.

Noise can be a key concern for people. Research noise levels and read reviews to avoid a noisy early-morning training session.

Footprint is another factor. Some trainers, like the Tacx NEO 2T, have a substantial base, so check dimensions.

Also, consider if the trainer can be folded or easily stored. In a small flat, easy-to-pack-away equipment makes a big difference.

4. Protect your flooring and reduce noise

Protecting your flooring is essential when renting. Sweat can damage finishes, while dirt, grease, and chain lubricant can stain.

A dedicated indoor cycling mat catches sweat and debris, simplifying cleanup. It may also help reduce some vibration.

For added protection, consider rubber flooring or anti-vibration mats beneath your trainer. These can reduce vibration transmission, though results vary by building, flooring, and equipment.

Ensure materials are compatible with your flooring and provide a stable base. This prevents risking your rental deposit.

You don't need a huge space to train in. (Image credit: Justin Paget)

5. Clean your bike before training indoors

If using your outdoor bike, clean it thoroughly before bringing it inside. Dirt, road grime, and excess chain lubricant can end up on floors, walls, and furniture.

Focus on the drivetrain. A clean chain is important. If lubricating, apply sparingly and wipe away excess. Too much lubricant attracts dirt and can be flung off.

Regularly wiping down your bike after indoor sessions prevents sweat accumulation, reducing corrosion and maintaining equipment.

6. Invest in a suitable indoor cycling fan

Staying cool is essential, but fan choice impacts noise.

A powerful industrial fan might seem good for cooling, but some models are loud. If you have a quiet smart trainer, the fan could be the noisiest part.

Consider a fan designed for indoor cycling. These often offer adjustable airflow and controls, and some are designed with noise in mind.

Balance cooling performance with noise, especially for early morning or late-night training.

7. Be considerate about training times and noise

Even with a quiet trainer, mats, and a good fan, some noise and vibration may travel to neighbours.

Consider when you train. An intense session late at night or early morning might disturb neighbours, especially if vibrations transmit through the floor.

Also, consider your own noise. If you listen to music, headphones are considerate and allow you to control volume without disturbing others.

Schedule noisier sessions for reasonable hours and monitor vibration. Consideration maintains good neighbour relations while allowing consistent training.

8. Check your tenancy agreement and plan ahead

Before investing, check your tenancy agreement for rules on noise, flooring, or alterations. Avoid any permanent modifications without landlord permission.

Consider the practicalities of getting equipment into the flat. Measure doorways, hallways, staircases, and lifts before buying a large smart bike.

Remember, noise-reduction mats help minimise vibration but won't eliminate it. Building construction, flooring, and trainer position all influence noise. Position your setup away from shared walls and bedrooms, and experiment with placements.

Training near an open window can boost cooling. (Image credit: Getty Images - pixdeluxe)

Indoor cycling in a rented flat is achievable with careful planning. Given limited space, potential noise, and the need to protect flooring, preparation prevents frustration.

Choose equipment that suits your space and goals. Invest in a mat, consider a quieter trainer and fan, and keep your bike clean. Be mindful of training times and noise.

You don't need a dedicated room or an expensive smart bike. A well-planned setup provides an excellent training experience without compromising living space or neighbour relations.

The goal is to create a consistent, comfortable, and responsible training setup, making the most of your space.