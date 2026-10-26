'Not everybody will be happy with the decisions we'll have to take, but we welcome that' - Lidl-Trek management recognise potential pitfalls of their star-studded lineup for 2027

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New signings Filippo Ganna and Felix Gall add to already considerable firepower for German squad

Lidl-Trek during a team time trial in 2026
Lidl-Trek during a team time trial in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lidl-Trek management have recognised it will not be straightforward to handle a lineup which is crammed with top names in 2027, but they argue that this is a 'luxury problem' that means they have ample options on the table.

Multiple World Time Trial Champion and Grand Tour stage winner Filippo Ganna (Netcompany Ineos) and top Austrian climber Felix Gall (Decathlon CGM CMN), runner-up in the Giro d'Italia and third in the Vuelta a España this season, are the highest-profile names added by Lidl-Trek to their already star-studded roster for 2027. But there are plenty more top racers who have joined the squad for next year.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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