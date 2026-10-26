'Things weren’t made clear enough' – Paula Blasi says UAE management decisions amongst several issues that led to exit for Movistar

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'It’s only natural that if three, four or five of us can win and nobody sets the pace or leads the way, it’s going to be more of a battle than a team race'

Paula Blasi in her Spain kit ahead of the elite women&#039;s road race at the 2026 Road World Championships in Montreal
Paula Blasi finalised her long-awaited transfer to Movistar last month (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paula Blasi has spoken out about her time at UAE Team L'IMAD, saying that problems with the team management's decision-making left her frustrated at races and that she "found it a bit hard to find [her] place" in the team following her rapid development.

The 23-year-old Spanish racer has recently completed a long-rumoured switch to Movistar on a three-year deal, finalising a transfer saga that had run since the summer.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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