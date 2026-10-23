'The race will be wide open' – With no long climbs and no individual time trial, does the 2027 Tour de France Femmes route suit home favourite Pauline Ferrand-Prévot?

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'The longest climb in this Tour is 11km. That was different in recent years. But that doesn’t mean this will be an easier Tour' says Visma DS Jos van Emden

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot at the start of stage 3 of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes
2025 Tour de France Femmes champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot struggled mightily at the 2026 race (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Two summers ago, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot soared to a historic home victory at the Tour de France Femmes, dominating the closing Alpine stages to deliver a first French Tour win in decades and the biggest win of her career.

She beat Demi Vollering by almost four minutes in Châtel, but this year the tables turned as Ferrand-Prévot endured a disastrous title defence, losing minutes in the Dijon time trial before falling out of contention in the Ardèche hills and conceding defeat on Mont Ventoux.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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