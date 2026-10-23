Anti-Pogačar? Not quite, but this radical Tour de France route does highlight ASO's love-hate relationship with the world's best rider

Features
By
Published

If this route is anti-anyone, it's anti-Vingegaard

Director of the Tour de France Christian Prudhomme speak to UAE Team Emirates - XRG&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar speaks as he celebrates with UAE Team Emirates - XRG&#039;s Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro (R) on the podium with the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey after the 21st stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 88,7 km starting and finishing in Paris, on July 26, 2026. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)
Would ASO really try to design a route that worked against Pogačar? (Image credit: Getty Images)
4

You might have seen the 2027 Tour de France route described as an 'anti-Pogačar' exercise, and, with a return to time trialling doses of old and a relatively meagre helping of high mountains, you can certainly see why.

In truth, there is no such thing as an 'anti-Pogačar' route. It simply does not exist within the realms of plausible conception. It would have to be 21 flat stages, half of them against the clock, and even then he’d still probably find a way to win.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.