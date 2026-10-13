I hate to say it, but Tadej Pogačar's absence produced some of the most entertaining racing of the year - Luke Tuckwell's column

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The Australian youngster was right next to the Slovenian's season-ending crash that he believes shaped an electric and unpredictable end to the men's road racing season

A split image featuring Paul Seixas, Brandon McNulty (Tadej Pogačar (circled)) and Cyclingnews columnist Luke Tuckwell
The Aussie youngster has seen firsthand the difference that Pogačar's absence has made (Image credit: Getty Images)

I want to talk about Tadej Pogačar’s absence from the pro peloton since late August, when he crashed out of La Vuelta a España on stage 8. I was in the race that day, with the crash occurring about two meters to my left.

I want to preface this article by saying that, in my opinion, Pogačar is the greatest cyclist of all time, let alone a wonderful human being who is the best ambassador for our sport. And now, after having been in the same bike race as him multiple times this year (I was going to say ‘competed against him a few times this year’ but there wasn’t really any competition…) I am now even more convinced he is the G.O.A.T.

Luke Tuckwell
Luke Tuckwell
Columnist

Luke Tuckwell is an Australian professional cyclist who rides for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

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