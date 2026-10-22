'There are certainly questions lingering after his crash' – Tour de France director doubts whether Tadej Pogačar can reach his previous level, referencing Eddy Merckx's famous 1969 crash

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'As you get older, after such a massive crash, are you still the same person? Do you take as many risks?'

Christian Prudhomme on stage with Tadej Pogačar and the other jersey winners after the 2026 Tour de France final stage in Paris
Christian Prudhomme on stage with Tadej Pogačar and the other jersey winners after the 2026 Tour de France final stage in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme has questioned whether Tadej Pogačar will be the same again after his Vuelta a España crash, saying next year's Tour de France route will put the five-time champion to the test.

The 2027 Tour route was unveiled on Thursday in Paris, with the 21-day race featuring two time trials totalling 71km, seven sprint stages, and just three summit finishes.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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