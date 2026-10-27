Lucinda Brand switches to Canyon-SRAM for the next two years with plans to end road cycling career at Paris-Roubaix

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Dutch rider positioned to ease into role as team manager in 2028

Lucinda Brand competed in her fourth Tour de France Femmes for Lidl-Trek in 2026
Lucinda Brand competed in her fourth Tour de France Femmes for Lidl-Trek in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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An "exciting new chapter" for multi-talented Lucinda Brand has been sealed with a two-year contract and a dual rule with Canyon-SRAM Scalable Capital for 2027. She has spent nearly half of her 18 years in the pro peloton with Lidl-Trek and will continue on the Women's WorldTour level through 2028 at her new home.

"It was almost like a new fire had been lit inside me," she said in a press release about her decision being based on more than a change of team.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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