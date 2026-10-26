Paul Seixas said that he has yet to decide about where he will race after 2027 but recognised that it's a process that can't be decided, as he puts it, "at the last minute".

After turning pro in 2025 with Decathlon CMA CGM, Seixas' ferociously-fast progression through the ranks has seen him become one of the sport's topmost racers. Amongst the many highlights are finishing fourth in his debut Tour de France this summer and recently conquering Il Lombardia at the age of just 20, the youngest Monument winner since 1944.

The Frenchman's fast-rising status as one of the key potential alternatives to Tadej Pogačar's current domination of men's professional cycling has meant multiple teams are pushing for his signature when his current contract ends at 2027. But Decathlon CMA CGM are by no means keen to see such a hugely-talented rider leave, either.

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Speaking on RMC on Monday, Seixas described the drawn-out debate about his contract as something he'd like to see resolved sooner rather than later, given the perpetual distraction it represents.

"It's going to become increasingly oppressive," he told the radio station's 'SuperMoscato Show'. "I can't just decide at the last minute, either.

"But perhaps I'll start the [2027] season without making any announcement - I don't know yet. I think there will come a point where I'll want to be free of this."

No decision has been made, he confirmed to RMC, but he was already finding the process a tedious one.

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"Up until now and ever since the start of my career, I’ve spent my time chasing after contracts. Every time I put in a good performance, people would tell me, 'You need to sign a new deal.'

"But when I signed my current contract two years ago, I promised myself I wouldn’t rush into signing the next one. Because, honestly, I’m fed up with it."

Whilst laughing as he described his dislike of the process of sorting out the contract question, Seixas said he was currently on holiday and had not given it much thought.

"I think there'll be a moment where I'll get the right feeling and I'll know it's the right decision."

What is certain, in any case, is there are no lack of suitors, with Decathlon CMA CGM doing their utmost to try and keep the star young rider of men's racing on their roster.

Visma-Lease a Bike and UAE Team Emirates-XRG both have been named as potential destinations outside France. As for Decathlon, their efforts to ensure Seixas stays with him range from registering as a business in Switzerland to signing a raft of top support riders for 2027, including Australia's Ben O'Connor and French all-rounder Pavel Sivakov.

"I think it's a good thing not to have taken a decision up to now," Seixas said. "When you see how Decathlon CMA CGM have evolved, a year ago it wasn't the same team. We have a much clearer idea of where it is heading."



Whether that is enough to keep Seixas with them in 2028, though, still remains uncertain - and likely will for at least a few more months.

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