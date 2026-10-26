'I'm fed up with this'- Paul Seixas says making decision about future team after 2027 is an 'increasingly oppressive' process

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Decathlon CMA CGM rider still weighing options but recognises need for early commitment next season

Paul Seixas celebrates the win at 2026 Il Lombardia
Paul Seixas celebrates the win at 2026 Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paul Seixas said that he has yet to decide about where he will race after 2027 but recognised that it's a process that can't be decided, as he puts it, "at the last minute".

After turning pro in 2025 with Decathlon CMA CGM, Seixas' ferociously-fast progression through the ranks has seen him become one of the sport's topmost racers. Amongst the many highlights are finishing fourth in his debut Tour de France this summer and recently conquering Il Lombardia at the age of just 20, the youngest Monument winner since 1944.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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