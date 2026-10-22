No time trial, Alps, or Pyrenees and a finale that might be without fans – I was left wanting more from the Tour de France Femmes route reveal

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Breaking down the good and the bad of a course that is making what it can of the limits of geography and time

Graphic of a woman&#039;s silhouette in the sky with the Tour de France logo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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In 2026, the Tour de France Femmes seemed to get everything right. After four years of experimentation, the route felt like ASO had pulled together everything they'd learnt into a beautifully balanced course, featuring a bit of everything: a foreign Grand Départ, an iconic mountain stage, a time trial, and a big-city finale.

The result was a truly thrilling race, delivering six different stage winners, five different riders in the yellow jersey, and a GC battle that went down to the wire on the very last day.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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