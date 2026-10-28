Lidl-Trek launch women's development team with rising talents from USA and Great Britain among 10-rider roster

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Katherine Sarkisov, Tabea Huys and Kate Richardson among first-year line-up for Lidl-Trek Future Racing Women

Lidl-Trek Future Racing Women riders pose for a team photo
The Lidl-Trek Future Racing Women line-up will feature 10 riders in 2027 (Image credit: Lidl-Trek)
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Lidl-Trek are adding a women's development squad to their line-up of teams for 2027, launching Lidl-Trek Future Racing Women with a 10-rider roster packed full of talent.

Lidl-Trek launched their men's under-23 squad in 2024, and will now join the small number of teams to run a women's development squad with their new project for 2027. It will be registered at Continental level and is not strictly an under-23 squad, with some older riders in the roster.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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