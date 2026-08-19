'AI could reverse cycling 2.0's gains' – Why artificial intelligence could become an anti-doping scientist's worst nightmare

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If AI can rapidly design novel medicines, could it eventually create performance-enhancing substances that anti-doping laboratories haven't detected yet?

Collage of anti-doping related image on a graphic of a computer motherboard
(Image credit: Getty Images/illustration by Michael Rowley)

"Is artificial intelligence the new doping?" asked former Movistar director of performance Mikel Zabala at this year’s Science & Cycling conference, held each year the week prior to the Tour de France Grand Départ. It’s where cycling’s most progressive academics, sport scientists and WorldTour staff present their work, featuring the latest research on training, nutrition and equipment.

But Zabala’s presentation stood out as the experienced Spaniard warns of parallels between the Armstrong era and the artificial era. Why? We’ll come back to Zabala’s psychosocial reasoning later. But Zabala did shine a spotlight on AI and why machine learning could be an anti-doping scientist’s worst nightmare…

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