From Zwift to the pro ranks – Cofidis sign double Esports World Championships runner-up

News
By
Published

Brazilian racer Gabriela Guerra joins French team on a two-year deal

Gabriela Guerra (Brazil) receiving the Silver Medal at the 2025 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships
Gabriela Guerra has signed a professional road racing contract with Cofidis (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
0

Cofidis have announced the signing of two-time Esports World Championships runner-up Gabriela Guerra.

The Brazilian, who won the silver medal at the 2024 and 2025 Worlds, has joined the French ProTeam on a two-year deal.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.