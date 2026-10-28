From Zwift to the pro ranks – Cofidis sign double Esports World Championships runner-up

Cofidis have announced the signing of two-time Esports World Championships runner-up Gabriela Guerra.

The Brazilian, who won the silver medal at the 2024 and 2025 Worlds, has joined the French ProTeam on a two-year deal.

In announcing the signing, Cofidis likened the 32-year-old's life to a TV series. A former skateboarder, she moved from Brazil to Germany and then took up mountain biking. In recent years, she took up e-cycling on Zwift, running a YouTube channel charting her racing career, and has become one of the world's top virtual racers.

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Guerra took up road cycling last September and joined the German Continental team Wheel Divas. This year, she took part in several one-day races, including Binche-Chimay-Binche, the Women's GP Stuttgart, and the French 1.2 race, the Mirabelle Classic, which she won.

"I'm very curious and really excited about joining Cofidis. I want to find out whether I can transfer my strengths from e-cycling to the road," Guerra said.

"The few races I took part in towards the end of the season gave me confidence and caught Cofidis' attention. It's a challenge I'm really keen to take on. I don't have any particular apprehensions, just a huge amount of enthusiasm.

"I can't wait to start the season, give my very best, help the team and discover the very highest level of road racing. It's going to be a fantastic challenge!"

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Guerra joins a growing list of top Esports racers to join the professional road ranks, including Jason Osborne, Jay Vine, Ella Harris, Neve Bradbury, Mattia Gaffuri, and the latest Zwift Academy winners, Emily Dixon and Noah Ramsay.

"We are very enthusiastic and excited to see how Gabriela will take on this incredible challenge," said Cofidis sport manager Raphael Jeune.

"Towards the end of the season, she demonstrated a real determination to succeed, as well as some very promising qualities on the road. Naturally, this makes us really keen to work with her ahead of next season.

"We will do everything we can to help her progress through the ranks and show us the same level of ability on the road as she has demonstrated in e-sport, where she is a world silver medallist. We can't wait to see her compete in her next races in the Cofidis jersey!"

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