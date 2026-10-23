Could 71km of time trialing actually help Remco Evenepoel win the Tour de France? A closer look at exactly what the Belgian could gain against Pogačar

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A dive into what history tells us and how much having the most ITT kilometres since 2012 will actually help Belgian star at 2027 Tour

The second place winner, Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe and the final overall winner, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow Leader Jersey congratulate each other after the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 21 a 89km stage from Paris to Paris / #UCIWT / on July 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Not since Bradley Wiggins won the 2012 Tour de France have there been as many individual time trial kilometres on the route of cycling's biggest race, with the 71km included on the 2027 route swinging the balance towards the best ITT rider in the peloton and four-time World Champion Remco Evenepoel.

While no route can really be anti-Tadej Pogačar, this is about as good as it can get for the Belgian, with only three summit finishes and almost all of the hardest climbs being backloaded in the second two thirds of the route. Runner-up in 2026 to the Slovenian, Evenepoel will surely be back at the Tour in July, with his eye on at least a repeat GC performance.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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