Cat Ferguson out of Giro d'Italia Women on opening day after mid-stage crash

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20-year-old forced to abandon on Giro debut after mass crash

Cat Ferguson pictured at sign on at the Navarra Classic earlier this month
Cat Ferguson is out of the Giro d'Italia Women following a crash on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia Women has barely got underway, and already a star rider is heading home after a crash in the early kilometres of the opening stage.

The first live television images of the race showed a crash in the peloton as a touch of wheels saw a host of riders hit the deck in the middle of the group, 49km into the 139km stage.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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