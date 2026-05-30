Cat Ferguson out of Giro d'Italia Women on opening day after mid-stage crash

Cat Ferguson is out of the Giro d'Italia Women following a crash on stage 1

The Giro d'Italia Women has barely got underway, and already a star rider is heading home after a crash in the early kilometres of the opening stage.

The first live television images of the race showed a crash in the peloton as a touch of wheels saw a host of riders hit the deck in the middle of the group, 49km into the 139km stage.

Riders caught up in the carnage included Cat Ferguson (Movistar) and Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly), with Ferguson coming out the worst off and staying on the ground.

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It soon transpired that Ferguson wouldn't be able to continue in the race, and so the 20-year-old's Giro d'Italia debut sadly drew to a close on day one as she was forced to abandon.

There is currently no news on Ferguson's condition, while no other riders abandoned as a result of the crash. The stage, running from Cesenatico to Ravenna, is expected to conclude in a sprint finish.

Ferguson was racing her second Grand Tour after taking part in La Vuelta Femenina last year.

She was part of the support squad behind Movistar's GC hope, Marlen Reusser, and was in strong form herself, having recently won the Navarra Women's Elite Classic in Pamplona.

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🚴🇮🇹 | De Giro Women is begonnen! Demi Vollering is topfavoriet, maar dat is voor later. Helaas is het allereerste livebeeld dat we zien een valpartij... 🎬🎬 #GirodItaliaWielrennen 👀 HBO Max pic.twitter.com/bRZ10ilFkmMay 30, 2026