Scheldeprijs Men LIVE: Tim Merlier is back but so are his big-name sprint rivals

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The race has dived into the Westerscheldetunnel that passes under the sea and takes the race to the Zeeland area of the Netherlands. It is cycling's equivalent of the dark side of the Moon.

The trio have a gap but the peloton is chasing them. Race on!

"All the best guys for this race today." The men left Terneuzen for a journey of 205 km through Zeeland towards Schoten! 🚀 #SP26 #SPmen pic.twitter.com/qWRcaAJoa2April 8, 2026

We imediately have the first attack: Americans Robin Carpenter and Jonah Killy, plus Dutchman Joost Nat make the first move.

Official start They're off!

A minute's silence was held in Terneuzen in memory of Piet De Smet, the former chairman of the Scheldeprijs organisers, who passed away last week.

"I feel a bit at home, especially later at the finish in Schoten," Kittel told Sporza. "I have wonderful memories. It was also the end of my career, because I unknowingly rode my last race as a pro here. It is great to return with the Rockets." "The last circuit in Schoten is always hectic. There is little room to move forward. You have to choose your moments as a team, you have to do it together." Kittel will be in the Unibet team car today. "I still feel involved in these races as a rider. It is an intense experience, and as an athlete, I found that the most beautiful thing of all. I hope we can experience those emotions again today."

Marcel Kittel is known as "Mister Scheldeprijs" after winning the race five times. Now he is the sprint coach sat Unibet, helping Groenewegen and his lead out. "I feel a bit at home," he said before the start. His tactical message to his riders: "Stay calm and then do your thing." (Image credit: Unibet Rose Rockets)