Scheldeprijs Men LIVE: Tim Merlier is back but so are his big-name sprint rivals

Elite men race 205km from Terneuzen into Schoten in mid-week Classic

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Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 113th Scheldeprijs 2025
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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The race has dived into the Westerscheldetunnel that passes under the sea and takes the race to the Zeeland area of the Netherlands.

The trio have a gap but the peloton is chasing them. Race on!

"All the best guys for this race today."

We imediately have the first attack: Americans Robin Carpenter and Jonah Killy, plus Dutchman Joost Nat make the first move.

Official start

A minute's silence was held in Terneuzen in memory of Piet De Smet, the former chairman of the Scheldeprijs organisers, who passed away last week.

"I feel a bit at home, especially later at the finish in Schoten," Kittel told Sporza.

"The last circuit in Schoten is always hectic. There is little room to move forward. You have to choose your moments as a team, you have to do it together."

Kittel will be in the Unibet team car today.

"I still feel involved in these races as a rider. It is an intense experience, and as an athlete, I found that the most beautiful thing of all. I hope we can experience those emotions again today."

Marcel Kittel is known as "Mister Scheldeprijs" after winning the race five times. Now he is the sprint coach sat Unibet, helping Groenewegen and his lead out.

Marcel Kittel joins Unibet Rose Rockets for the 2026 season as a sprint coach.

(Image credit: Unibet Rose Rockets)

Dylan Groenwegen (Unibet Rose Rockets), has won four sprints already in 2026 and is hoping for to add a cherry to his cake of spring success.

ROESELARE - MARCH 22: Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Unibet Rose Rockets celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 15th Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monsere 2026 a 202.5km one day race from Torhout to Roeselare on March 22, 2026 in Roeselare, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)