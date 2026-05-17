Giulio Pellizzari struggles at Giro d'Italia on Corno alle Scale summit finish due to stomach problems

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Italian slumps to ninth overall after ceding 1:28 on stage winner Jonas Vingegaard

CORNO ALLE SCALE, ITALY - MAY 17: Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe - White Best Young Rider Jersey crosses the finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 9 a 184km stage from Cervia to Corno alle Scale 1469m / #UCIWT / on May 17, 2026 in Corno alle Scale, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hugely promising start at the 2026 Giro d'Italia for Giulio Pellizzarri turned sour on Sunday as the Italian racer struggled to maintain contact with the other overall avourites on the Corno alle Scale summit finish and slid from sixth to ninth overall as a result.

With 3.3 kilometres remaining to the line, just when the category 1 ascent reached its steepest inclines and where Visma-Lease a Bike and Decathlon CMA CGM were raising the pace to fresh heights on the front of a reduced GC group, Pellizzari could be seen flailing slightly at the back.

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Hindley moved to fourth overall, at 4:32 on GC leader Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) and 2:08 behind Vingegaard, the key long-term reference for the GC. Pellizzari dropped to ninth, and was at 5:15 on Eulálio, 2: 51 down on the Dane.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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