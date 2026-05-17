Giulio Pellizzari struggles at Giro d'Italia on Corno alle Scale summit finish due to stomach problems

A hugely promising start at the 2026 Giro d'Italia for Giulio Pellizzarri turned sour on Sunday as the Italian racer struggled to maintain contact with the other overall avourites on the Corno alle Scale summit finish and slid from sixth to ninth overall as a result.

With 3.3 kilometres remaining to the line, just when the category 1 ascent reached its steepest inclines and where Visma-Lease a Bike and Decathlon CMA CGM were raising the pace to fresh heights on the front of a reduced GC group, Pellizzari could be seen flailing slightly at the back.

A further step up in tempo caused him to drop back completely, and not even some timely assistance from Italian teammate Giovanni Aleotti could stop his compatriot from losing contact.

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While co-leader Jai Hindley, not on the best day himself, cracked slightly much closer to the summit but limited his losses to 50 seconds on stage winner Vingegaard and 16 seconds on Thymen Arensman (Netcompany Ineos), Pellizzari crossed the line in 22nd place, 1:28 back.

Pellizzari did not talk to reporters at the line, but the team later published on social media that the Italian had fallen ill and battled through as best he could to the finish.

"A difficult day, but a strong fight. Despite stomach problems, Giulio dug deep all the way to the line, limited his losses and now sits 9th overall after today's stage nine," the team stated.

Hindley moved to fourth overall, at 4:32 on GC leader Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) and 2:08 behind Vingegaard, the key long-term reference for the GC. Pellizzari dropped to ninth, and was at 5:15 on Eulálio, 2: 51 down on the Dane.

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Sixth last year and just days ago in stunning form on the Blockhaus with all the GC contenders, he held on longest to Vingegard's back wheel when the Dane attacked, lasting for almost a kilometre before cracking. For Pellizzari the struggles on a tough, but much easier final ascent on Sunday constitute a major disappointment.

However, with his loss limiting to just under 90 seconds, he could well turn things around if he gets over his upset stomach relatively quickly. Given that perspective, the rest day could not be more opportune to give the young Italian racer a fighting chance of recovery.

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