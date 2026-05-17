'I'm expecting to lose time on my opponents' – Felix Gall braces himself for Giro d'Italia time trial despite dropping everyone except Vingegaard with bold attack on stage 9

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Austrian impresses again on summit finish to Corno alle Scale, takes second after near-perfect Decathlon team performance

CORNO ALLE SCALE, ITALY - MAY 17: Felix Gall of Austria and Team Decathlon CMA CGM competes during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 9 a 184km stage from Cervia to Corno alle Scale 1469m / #UCIWT / on May 17, 2026 in Corno alle Scale, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Gall attacked on stage 9 with a move that only Vingegaard could follow (Image credit: Getty Images)

Felix Gall took another step forward in his pursuit of the podium at the Giro d'Italia before the second rest day, proving on the stage 9 summit finish to Corno alle Scale that he is without doubt the second strongest climber in the race behind Jonas Vingegaard.

Gall put his Decathlon CMA CGM teammates to work once the breakaway had eventually formed with 150km to go, and they did the lion's share all the way until the final climb, where their Austrian leader made his bold bid for glory.

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Gall now sits comfortably third overall behind Vingegaard and Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious), with a 1:33 lead over Hindley in fourth, and everyone else chasing the podium bar Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) more than two minutes in arrears.

After all, it was their decision to pace all day with Tord Gudmenstad and Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen that contributed to Pellizzari getting distanced early on the final climb, who looked to be Gall's main opposition for the podium.

CORNO ALLE SCALE, ITALY - MAY 17: Rasmus Sojberg Pedersen of Denmark and Team Decathlon CMA CGM leads the peloton during the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 9 a 184km stage from Cervia to Corno alle Scale 1469m / #UCIWT / on May 17, 2026 in Corno alle Scale, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Decathlon had riders on the front all day on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their staff could only describe it as a plan coming together exactly how they drew it up. Of course, in an ideal world for the French team, Vingegaard would not have been able to come around and win the stage, but the Dane may be out of sight at this race anyway – dropping everyone else is huge for Gall's podium prospects.

"We wanted the GC group to race for the stage win today, to make sure the last climb was raced hard, and the final was raced hard," said DS Luke Roberts to TNT Sports.

"The guys did a lot of work in the beginning, trying to control. A lot of teams were thinking it was going to be a breakaway stage; we were probably the only ones with a different idea. The plan came off, and I knew Felix would be good on that last climb.

"We have to chip away at the other GC contenders, and some of them faltered a bit today and lost some seconds. So in the end, it paid off. Whether we could take the stage or not, it was obviously going to be hard to beat Vingegaard, but Felix was close again, and just edges a bit further ahead of the other contenders."

While Roberts, too, could only admit that the time trial is not going to be a day for Gall to remember, he was buoyed by the knowledge that the former Tour de France stage winner tends to find his best legs in the third weeks of Grand Tours. Gall might only be set to get stronger.

"Felix has done a lot of work on the TT bike, ready for this. It's going to be a tough one for him, a flat TT like this, but he'll just do the best he can," said Roberts.

"There will be some guys who'll take some time out on him, and we have to accept that, but we'll strike back when we have our moments.

"We have days where we know we can make time, and days where we know we're going to lose time. Felix is generally stronger in the last week, so if we can be on par when we go into the third week, we know we're holding good cards. But we'll just take each day as it comes."

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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