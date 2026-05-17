'Even today, they don't want me up there' – Endless attacks and losing time purposefully but Giulio Ciccone still denied a stage win at the Giro d'Italia

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Italian caught on the final slopes of Corno alle Scale after bridging to breakaway and dropping all other companions

CORNO ALLE SCALE, ITALY - MAY 17: Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 9 a 184km stage from Cervia to Corno alle Scale 1469m / #UCIWT / on May 17, 2026 in Corno alle Scale, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Giulio Ciccone settled for 11th after a long time out front on stage 9 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing the beloved pink jersey for the first time in his career on stage 5, Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) was certainly not having a bad Giro d'Italia, but was frustrated once more on stage 9 as his latest attempt to try to win a stage was once again thwarted.

The Italian led solo into the final kilometres of the Corno alle Scale climb after being in the break for half the day, but was gutted to be caught 1.7km from the top by the GC riders, who had kept the break within catching distance all day.

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He didn't give up on the breakaway-friendly stage, though, attacking once more with 72km to go, and bridging across to the lead – both benefitting from and later thwarted by the fact that the peloton kept the breakaway within around two minutes all day.

However, with never much more than a minute and a half on the GC favourites group – Visma-Lease a Bike had wanted to let the break go, but Decathlon CMA CGM kept them close – Ciccone's hopes were dashed quickly once Jonas Vingegaard and Felix Gall went on the attack.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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