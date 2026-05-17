Gran Premio New York City: Sebastián Brenes Mata scorches sprint for second victory of the season

Sebastián Brenes Mata (Canel's-Java) won Gran Premio New York City, charging through the front group in the final 50 metres. The Costa Rican rider accelerated on the outside line past Wilmar Paredes (Team Medellín-EPM) for his second victory of the year, winning in 3:07:42.

Jérôme Gauthier's (Project Echelon Racing) inside move dispatched the Colombian as well, the Canadian rider taking second and leaving Paredes in third.

GW Erco SportFitness duo Dicolas Gomez and Johan Colon rounded out the top five, leaving last year's runner-up Brayan Sánchez (Team Medellin-EPM) in sixth.

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Brenes, of Costa Rica, won a stage at Redlands Bicycle Classic in the early spring. He has competed in all three editions of GP NYC, last year finishing ninth.

On a sunny Sunday morning with temperatures warming quickly, 95 men took the start for the third edition of GP NYC, with two not finishing and 15 outside the time limit.

The 135km route took off across the George Washington Bridge for the journey following the western banks of the Hudson River to climbing at Harriman State Park and then back for a finish in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

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