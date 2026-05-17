'We only decided to go for it really late' - Switch of plan nets Jonas Vingegaard second stage in three days at Giro d'Italia and 50th career win

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Visma-Lease a Bike place three riders in top 10 at Corno alle Scale finale

CORNO ALLE SCALE, ITALY - MAY 17: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Blue Mountain Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 9 a 184km stage from Cervia to Corno alle Scale 1469m / #UCIWT / on May 17, 2026 in Corno alle Scale, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins stage 9 of the 2026 Giro in the mountains classification blue jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

After taking his second summit finish victory in three days at the Giro d'Italia and gaining yet more time on all his opponents, there was a telling moment in Jonas Vingegaard's post-stage press conference, when the Visma-Lease a Bike rider was asked if he'd start to save energy for the Tour de France as soon as he takes the pink jersey on Tuesday's time trial.

When answering, Vingegaard opted to ignore the idea that he'll automatically be in the lead after the one individual time trial of the 2026 Giro, even if current maglia rosa Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) seemed to have accepted that his time in pink has a definite sell-by date.

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Meanwhile, Vingegaard goes into the second part of the Giro d'Italia 2:24 behind Eulálio and 35 seconds ahead of his closest rival Gall - who lost another 12 seconds in the terrain that favours the Austrian mountain specialist the most - and with the rest of the field steadily shedding time. On top of that, Vingegaard's young Italian teammate Davide Piganzoli placed an excellent third on the stage, with Sepp Kuss making it home in eighth, and giving Visma three riders in the top ten.

"If I were able to win the Giro, in my opinion, for me [it would mean] a complete career, to be honest," Vingegaard, already victorious in the Vuelta a España and twice in the Tour de France, said. "To have won all three Grand Tours, it would be a dream for me."

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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