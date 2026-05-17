'My Giro is done' - Afonso Eulálio impresses on Corno delle Scale but recognises days in maglia rosa are numbered

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Fifth on race's second major summit finish, Portuguese racer likely to lose leader's jersey in Tuesday's time trial

Bahrain - Victorious Portuguese rider Afonso Eulalio, wearing the overall leader&#039;s pink jersey (Maglia Rosa), celebrates on the podium for the 9th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Cervia and Corno alle Scale, near Doganaccia, central Italy on May 17, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Portuguese rider Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain-Victorious) celebrates the pink leader's jersey after stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being in the lead of a Grand Tour is a dream scenario for any rider. Once again punching above his weight on a major summit finish on Sunday in the Giro d'Italia, Afonso Eúlalio (Bahrain Victorious) remained admirably realistic about how quickly his grip on the maglia rosa was dwindling.

When asked about whether his family had yet reached Italy to witness the high point of his career to date for themselves, Eulálio answered simply, "when my family arrive, I won't have the jersey with me".

His time loss of 41 seconds to Jonas Vingegaard meant that his original GC advantage of over six minutes after Wednesday's breakaway stage had now shrunk to just 2:24. Eulálio nonetheless continued to impress enormously with what he was achieving.

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While he promised that he would do his utmost to defend the lead in Tuesday's time trial against the vastly, more experienced GC contenders like Vingegaard, Eulálio recognised that just being in the pink jersey had brought him up a level.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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