Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 LIVE - Seven climbs await riders on tough day in the hills

Seven classified climbs and 3,137 metres of elevation on a challenging stage around Galdakao

Live-reports
By last updated
BASAURI, SPAIN - APRIL 08: Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 65th Itzulia Basque Country 2026, Stage 3 a 152.8km stage from Basauri to Basauri / #UCIWT / on April 08, 2026 in Basauri, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
Jump to:

Itzulia Basque Country 2026 Preview

Itzulia Basque Country 2026 Route

Itzulia Basque Country 2026 stage profiles

Stage 4 (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Race Situation

Race begins at 13:19 local time

Refresh

The peloton remains together as they descend the climb.

KOM - ARETXABALGANE

It's been announced that Roger Adrià has abanoned the race having started today. It's unclear yet why.

He's been brought, as has every other attempted attacker so far, and the race remains all together.

Andreas Kron has used these gradients to attack out the bunch and gain a small lead.

They're on the Aretxabalgane now.

The riders are about to start climbing, up the 4.5km, 5.3% Aretxabalgane. That should provide a springboard for strong climbers and puncheurs to try and form a breakaway.

There have been attacks, but nothing has stuck so far.

OFFICIAL START

The peloton is one rider short of those who finished yesterday - Emanuel Buchmann, whose tough start to the season continues.

The riders have gathered at Galdakao, and have just set off from the unofficial start.

Today’s is the kind of parcours that can make for very unpredictable racing - there’s lots of climbing, but not one standout climb in terms of difficulty. Of the seven climbs in total, six of them are rated category three, with just the final one rated category two.

That was the case yesterday, when the bunch gave up the chase to allow the breakaway riders to make it to the finish, with Ineos' Axel Laurance coming out on top. Here's a reminder of how the stage went down.

Alternatively, setting Seixas up for another stage win would involve lots of effort to control the race by his Decathlon CMA CGM team, as there are surely multiple teams and riders who will want to try attacking, and few who believe they could beat the Frenchman in a mano y mano battle. This does therefore seem like a promising day for a breakaway to succeed.

Paul Seixas remains in the yellow jersey, and, if he has the appetite, today could be an opportunity for a third stage win in four days. There's more climbing than yesterday, when he went into defensive mode, including a late climb averaging 8% for 3.2km that looks like an ideal springboard.

BASAURI, SPAIN - APRIL 08: Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 65th Itzulia Basque Country 2026, Stage 3 a 152.8km stage from Basauri to Basauri / #UCIWT / on April 08, 2026 in Basauri, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hello and welcome to stage four of Itzulia Basque Country!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.