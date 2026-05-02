Victor Bosoni defends men's title at The Traka Adventure while Maddy Nutt earns women's victory in 560km endurance test

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24-year-old Frenchman overtakes Max Agut late in 22-hour race while Marei Moldenhauer secures second after suffering overnight crash

French rider Victor Bosoni won The Traka Adventure for a second year in a row
French rider Victor Bosoni won The Traka Adventure for a second year in a row (Image credit: @Gravel Earth Series l @The Traka)

Victor Bosoni (Factor Racing) repeated as men's champion and Maddy Nutt (Q36.5 Off Road Racing) won her debut outing at Traka Adventure, the 560km non-stop, ultra-endurance test, held in conjuction with Gravel Earth Series events The Traka 200 and The Traka 360.

Bosoni posted a time of 22 hours, 11 minutes, a searing ride where he overcame several technical issues and a challenge from Max Agut, who finished seven minutes back. Ole Bjørn Smisethjell took third, one hour and 23 minutes behind Bosoni.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.