Tour of Turkey: Davide Ballerini wins stage 7 amid neutralisation in slippery Antalya

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Italian the fastest at the line on a rainy day that sees GC times taken 15km out

VARESE, ITALY - OCTOBER 07: Davide Ballerini of Italy and XDS Astana Team competes in the breakaway during the 104th Tre Valli Varesine 2025 a 200.3km one day race from Busto Arsizio to Varese on October 07, 2025 in Varese, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Davide Ballerini (XDS-Astana) claimed his first victory in more than three years on stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey, triumphing in the rain on a day that saw certain aspects of the stage neutralised.

There was rain all day in Antalya, location of the start and the finish of Saturday's 152.8km stage, which, given the relative rarity of rainfall, made the city-centre roads treacherously slippery. That much was clear as early as the opening kilometres, when the riders had to take a slight left-hand bend over a set of tram tracks, and half the peloton ended up on the floor.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.