'His achievements and legacy will never be forgotten' – Decorated para-cyclist Alex Zanardi dies at age 59

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Italian became a highly-decorated para-cyclist after losing both legs in a motor racing crash

Italy&amp;apos;s Alessandro Zanardi celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men&amp;apos;s individual H4 time trial cycling final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Brands Hatch circuit, in Kent, southern England on September 5, 2012. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/GettyImages)
Italian Alessandro Zanardi won the individual H4 time trial at the London 2012 Paralympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Zanardi, a decorated para-cyclist and former F1 driver, has died at the age of 59.

The Italian took up hand-cycling as a second sporting career after losing both his legs in a motor racing accident in 2001.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May,” read the statement. “Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.