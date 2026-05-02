'His achievements and legacy will never be forgotten' – Decorated para-cyclist Alex Zanardi dies at age 59

Alex Zanardi, a decorated para-cyclist and former F1 driver, has died at the age of 59.

The Italian took up hand-cycling as a second sporting career after losing both his legs in a motor racing accident in 2001.

He went on to win four gold medals in the Paralympics, as well as 12 rainbow jerseys in the UCI Para-cycling World Championships.

Zanardi died on the evening of Friday, May 1, his family announced in a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May,” read the statement. “Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

"The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning."

Zanardi, who came from Bologna, hit sporting fame as a racing driver, competing in the top-tier Formula 1 series for the likes of Jordan, Lotus, and Minardi in the early 1990s and then for Williams in the late 1990s. In between, he switched to the Cart series in the USA, winning it in 1997 and 1998.

It was during a cart race in 2001 when he lost his lower limbs, suffering a high-speed crash at Germany's Lausitzring that required the amputation of both legs.

Zanardi took up hand-cycling and went on to represent Italy at the Paralympics with great success. He made his debut at the London Games in 2012, winning both the road race and the time trial in the H4 category. Four years later, at the Rio Games, he claimed two further gold medals in the time trial and relay, this time in the H5 division.

"His performances were truly out of this world, engaged new fans to the Games, and showed the world that anything is possible," read a statement from the International Paralympic Committee.

"The iconic picture of him raising his handcycle above his head in victory at London 2012 will go down in history as one of the great sporting images. He will be remembered forever."

Zanardi won the first of his 12 world titles at the 2013 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in 2013, with victories in the road race, time trial, and relay. He did the road race and time trial double a year later, and returned to do the treble once more in 2015. He won the road race and relay in 2017, and the time trial and relay in 2019.

In 2020, Zanardi suffered another terrible accident when he collided with a truck during a descent in the Obiettivo Tricolore relay race. He suffered severe facial and head injuries and was subsequently placed in a coma, undergoing a series of neurosurgical and maxillofacial surgeries. He remained in hospital for 18 months as he underwent a long rehabilitation process to regain his sight, hearing, and speech.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Alessandro Zanardi," read a statement from the UCI on Saturday. "The UCI pays tribute to a legend of Para-cycling, a true inspiration and an incredible fighter. His achievements and legacy will never be forgotten."