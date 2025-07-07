Red Bull or Ineos? Talk of Remco Evenepoel's early exit from Soudal-QuickStep resurfaces at Tour de France

By , published

Negotiations said to be 'on hold' during Tour de France but transfer likely according to Cyclingnews sources

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step pictured at the start of the first stage, Lille Metropole to Lille Metropole (185 km), of the 2025 Tour de France cycling race, in Lille, France, on Saturday 05 July 2025. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel could leave Soudal-QuickStep a year before the end of his contract and move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026, with more reports of transfer talks arising but also claims that any final deal will only be agreed after the Tour de France.

Speculation surrounding Evenepoel's future has been ongoing for several years, and Escape Collective reported ahead of stage 3 that Evenepoel has opened talks with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe about a transfer.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

