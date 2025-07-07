Where is Wout? Van Aert quiet in Tour de France opening stages after sickness

Belgian 'not 100%' and didn't capitalise on Classics-style racing of stages 1 and 2, but team say he 'will come good'

Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Belgian rider Wout van Aert cycles in the ascent of Cote du Haut Pichot during the 2nd stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 209.1 km between Lauwin-Planque and Boulogne-sur-Mer, Northern France, on July 6, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
By his high standards, Van Aert had a quiet start to the Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the weather is bad, the hills are steep, and Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar are in action, you would usually expect Wout van Aert to be not far behind. But even with a Classics-style opening weekend, the Belgian has had a fairly quiet start to this year's Tour de France.

Van Aert finished 48th on stage 1, caught the wrong side of echelon splits – despite his Visma-Lease a Bike leader Jonas Vingegaard making it – and then 80th on stage 2 to Boulogne, a finish that would have usually suited him

