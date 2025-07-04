'Having a year off reminds you that the Tour is the big one' - Ben O'Connor ready for return to Tour de France GC battle

By

Jayco-AlUla leader takes aim at a top five after 2024 Grand Tour confirmation of his talents

Ben O&#039;Connor
Ben O'Connor at the teams presentation for the Tour de France in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben O'Connor's smile is worth a thousand words. The Australian is back at the Tour de France, and it's clear to see he is excited and ambitious. His happiness and confidence are built on the foundations of his proven Grand Tour credentials.

The 29-year-old from Western Australia finished fourth in the 2024 Giro d'Italia and then second in the Vuelta a España after two weeks in the leader's red jersey. He left Decathlon AG2R for the more familiar Australia vibes of Jayco-AlUla for 2025 and is now also a father.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

