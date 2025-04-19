Tour du Jura Cycliste: Guillaume Martin outsprints Clément Berthet to secure summit victory

By published

José Manuel Díaz finishes third on Mont Poupet at Salin-les-Bains

Guillaume Martin
Guillaume Martin (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Guillaume Martin (Groupama-FDJ) won the one-day Tour du Jura Cycliste after outsprinting compatriot and rival Clément Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at the top of Mont Poupet.

In a late-race attack with two kilometres to go on the final climb, the pair of Frenchmen caught the last-standing breakaway rider Odd Christian Eiking (Unibet Tietema Rockets), before sprinting for the finish line. 

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews