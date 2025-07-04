UCI President David Lappartient set for third term as the only candidate for 2025 presidential elections

By published

Frenchman will remain in cycling's top job as no other candidates stepping forward for September election in Rwanda

UCI President David Lappartient delivers a press conference during the UCI 2024 Cycling Road World Championships, in Zurich, on September 28, 2024, a day after the death of Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer following a head injury during the UCI 2024 Road World Championships. Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer died on September 27, 2024, a day after suffering a serious head injury in a crash during the women&#039;s junior road race at the world championships. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
UCI President David Lappartient will serve for a third term in cycling's top job (Image credit: Getty Images)

UCI President David Lappartient will continue in the role for another four-year period as cycling's governing body confirmed that there will be no other applicants for the role for the 2025-2029 period.

The next UCI elections are coming up at the end of the season during the yearly UCI Congress, which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, at the Road World Championships. Candidates for the UCI Management Committee will also be elected for the same time period.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.