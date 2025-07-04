UCI President David Lappartient set for third term as the only candidate for 2025 presidential elections

UCI President David Lappartient will continue in the role for another four-year period as cycling's governing body confirmed that there will be no other applicants for the role for the 2025-2029 period.

The next UCI elections are coming up at the end of the season during the yearly UCI Congress, which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, at the Road World Championships. Candidates for the UCI Management Committee will also be elected for the same time period.

Lappartient will face no competition in the election for UCI president, however. He was elected to the role in 2017, beating Brian Cookson by 37 votes to 8 in Bergen, Norway.

The 52-year-old Frenchman had previously served as president of the European Cycling Union and held the post of UCI vice-president alongside Cookson. Alongside his UCI presidency, he has served as president of the Morbihan departmental council and as the Mayor of the Breton town of Sarzeau.

"With regard to the presidency, only David Lappartient, current UCI president, submitted a candidacy for the position. In accordance with Article 40, paragraph 3 of the UCI Constitution, his election for a third four-year term will be confirmed without a vote," the UCI announced on Friday.

This year's UCI Congress will mark the second time Lappartient has run for the presidency unopposed. Four years ago, he won re-election in Leuven, Belgium.

"Every day when I wake up, I want to find some new ideas. Our goal here is to enlarge cycling, to bring dreams to young riders and kids, to give the opportunity to see some wonderful events worldwide for all the disciplines across the five continents," Lappartient said upon his re-election.

"This sport is not coming from nowhere. We have a very strong history and solid routes, more specifically on the track and road, but with the new disciplines coming in, we have so many opportunities. Cycling is becoming a real big sport worldwide."

Lappartient has not been shy about his ambitions for higher office beyond the UCI. Last September, he announced his candidacy to replace outgoing president Thomas Bach at the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The election, held at the 144th IOC Session in Greece back in March, saw Zimbabwean former swimmer Kirsty Coventry come out on top after one round of voting. She beat Juan Antonio Samaranch, son of the former IOC president, by 49 votes to 28, while Lappartient finished joint-fourth on four votes.

In addition to the UCI presidential election, elections for the UCI Management Committee will also be held. One candidate for each of Africa, America, Asia, and Oceania will be elected, along with seven candidates for Europe, including at least two representatives of each gender.

10 candidates, including President of the UCI Integrity Commission Anne Gripper, are in the running for the four roles across Africa, America, Asia, and Oceania. A further 10 are up for the European places, including Belgian Cycling Federation Director Tom Van Damme, French Cycling Federation President Michel Callot, and President of the UCI Athletes' Commission Kateřina Nash.