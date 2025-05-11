Trofee Maarten Wynants: Martina Fidanza takes second victory in a week
By Stephen Farrand published
Visma rider beats Tereza Neumanova and Nienke Veenhoven
Results
Head of News
Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Trofee Maarten Wynants: Martina Fidanza takes second victory in a weekVisma rider beats Tereza Neumanova and Nienke Veenhoven
