'Not a realistic comparison' – Remco Evenepoel's right-hand man dismisses criticism of Soudal-QuickStep and comparisons with Tadej Pogačar's support squad

By published

'We can't do more than our best. I am convinced that we are all at a high level' says Ilan Van Wilder

BERG EN TERBLIJT, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 20: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Ilan Van Wilder of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step lead in the chase group during the 59th Amstel Gold Race 2025 a 255.9km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt / #UCIWT / on April 20, 2025 in Berg en Terblijt, Netherlands. (Photo by Nico Vereecken - Pool/Getty Images)
Ilan Van Wilder racing with Remco Evenepoel at Amstel Gold Race back in April (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep and Remco Evenepoel face a momentous task at this year's Tour de France as the Belgian squad once again face off against the Tour-winning teams of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.

The two star-packed squads both feature Grand Tour contenders in support roles behind the two main contenders, with the likes of Simon Yates, João Almeida, Sepp Kuss, and Adam Yates set to take leading roles in the high mountains.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.