'Peter Sagan made me want to be a bike racer' - Quinn Simmons calls for riders to be entertainer as well as winners

By published

'First you need to win the big bike races, then you can have a bit of style' says US national champion from the Tour de France

Quinn Simmons at the 2025 Tour de France teams presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinn Simmons will stand out in the Tour de France peloton with his handlebar mustache, flowing hair, and USA national champion's stars-and-stripes jersey, but he wants pro riders to be even more outlandish, be more entertaining, and so more appealing to a new global audience of young fans.

"Peter Sagan made me want to be a bike racer," Simmons said, citing the former three-time world champion, Classics and green points jersey winner as an example of how riders should be successful athletes but also entertainers.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.