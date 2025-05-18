Recommended reading

Matthew Brennan beats Biniam Girmay in Rund um Köln sprint

British breakthrough Visma-Lease a Bike spinter outpaces Girmay and Israel Premier-Tech's Itamar Einhorn - taking him to seven wins so far in 2025

Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 78th Tour De Romandie 2025
Matthew Brennan (pictured here at the Tour of Romandie) took the sprint win at Rund um Köln (Image credit: Getty Images)

